James “Jim” G. Heck, 72, of Lyons, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee.

Jim was born July 7, 1948 in Burlington, to Anthony and Romana (Lasch) Heck. He graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic High School in Burlington. He was united in marriage to Lynn M. Weber on July 11, 1970 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lyons.

Jim was an avid hunter, trap shooter and fisherman. Some of his best times were spent up in Wood County Wisconsin. He enjoyed coaching and helping out with Burlington Demons Trap Shooting team. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who will be deeply missed.

Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Lynn; sons, Joe (Yvonne Schneider) Heck of Burlington and Tony (Christine) Heck of Lake Geneva; nine grandchildren, Justine, Josie, Christian, Alicia, Jenna, Mason, Corrine, Lacy and Michael; eight great-grandchildren; cousins Madeline Schaeffer and Mary Roath; and many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; aunt Leona Chudada and cousin John Chudada.

Per Jim’s request, a memorial shoot was held on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at the Burlington Conservation Shoot. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jim’s name to Burlington Demon Shooting Team, 6065 Brever Rd. Burlington, WI 53105.

Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Heck Family. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.