James J. Ziolecki, 65, passed away June 2, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center of Summit.

James was born on March 24, 1955 to Ervin and Patricia Ziolecki. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged. He met the love of his life, Nancy May, through work and they were married on Sept. 2, 1989.

James was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, ATV riding, camping, kayaking, canoeing, gardening, and all wildlife including birdwatching. He was quite the skilled craftsman and enjoyed home improvement projects. He built an elaborate home up north for him and Nancy and their family to enjoy. James and Nancy often went to Canada for the open country and snowmobiling. He also loved to watch old movies on the Turner Classic Movie channel.

James will be dearly missed by his loving wife Nancy Ziolecki; his siblings, Kathleen (Paul) Troup, Christine (Louis) Kisielewski, Thomas (Carol) Ziolecki, William (Pam) Ziolecki, Richard (Dawn) Ziolecki, Timothy Ziolecki. Therese Ziolecki, Susan Setzer, and David (Maria) Ziolecki; his parents-in-law Ralph and Dorothy May; his brothers-in-law Timothy, Lawrence, and Roger May; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

James was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings Karen Ziolecki, Michael Ziolecki; and sister-in-law Debbie (Timothy) Ziolecki.

A celebration of James’ life was held on June 30, 2020 at Integrity Celebration Center.

Services have been entrusted to Integrity Funeral Services. Well wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.net.