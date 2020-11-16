James R. “Sarge” Olson passed away on Nov. 7, 2020 at the age of 78. In just three short weeks battling Covid 19, he fought hard and was a very strong man.

James was a Veteran, giving 31 years to our country in the U.S. Air Force. He loved baseball and coached the Burlington Youth Leagues for over 20 years. He retired from Allen Bradley after 38 years with the company.

He will be dearly missed by his wife of 49 years, Sue Olson, along with his children Jeffrey (Christine), James (Amie), and Angela (Jeffrey); his sweet dog India; cherished grandchildren Collin, Kade, Katie, Allie, Gavin, and Chase; and loving siblings Patti, Russ, and Larry. He is preceded in death by his parents Violet and Theodore, sisters Beverly and Donna, and in-laws Helen and Steven Loduha. He was a living angel, and now a heavenly angel.

Private ceremony took place on Thursday, Nov. 12 for immediate family only, due to Covid. A future celebration of life and service will be at a later date, when safer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.