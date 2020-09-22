James R. Prailes, 79, of Burlington, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

Jim was born Sept. 18, 1941 to Robert and Jane (nee Zerfas) Prailes in Burlington. He was a lifelong resident of Burlington, graduating from St. Mary’s High School. On Sept. 19, 1964 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Burlington, he was united in marriage to Diane Thillman. Following their marriage, they lived in Burlington where they raised their family.

In 1959 Jim served his country, enlisting in the Navy where he served as a Quartermaster until 1962. He was a small business owner, self-employed as a carpenter. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Couples Club, Coffee Clutch, and the Kiwanis Soccer. He enjoyed serving his community. He was awarded the Kiwanis Vince Tobin Award for his community involvement, for the Kiwanis Soccer, he was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award. He also served on the city council for two terms and was on the Airport Commission for two terms. He was awarded the Hometown Hero Award by the City of Burlington

Jim is survived by his children, Holly (Todd) Prailes-Humphrey, Robert (Dina) Prailes, Daniel (Kathleen) Prailes and Omar (Jackie) Estrada; grandchildren, Alex (Jon) Schroeder, and Michelle, Cameron, Danielle, Leah and Erin Prailes; and great-grandchildren, Isabella, Joaquin and Nico Estrada. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Diane, and daughter Catherine Marie.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to be distributed among his favorite charities.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the hospice staff and all the friends and family that came to visit.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday Sept. 26, 2020 at St. Mary Immaculate Conception Church in Burlington at 1 p.m. followed by full Military Honors. Relatives and friends may visit with the family before mass on Saturday at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. A private family burial will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date. Masks are required at the funeral home and church, and social distancing must be maintained.

