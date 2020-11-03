James W. Steffens, 84, of Conover, and formerly Burlington, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at Mercy Health Hospital in Janesville.

Jim was born in Rochester on Aug. 1, 1936, to James A. and Lorraine (nee Jordan) Steffens. His early life was spent in Rochester and Waterford, where he graduated from Rochester Ag School. On June 13, 1959 at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Waterford, he was united in marriage to Mary C. Foucault. Following marriage, they resided in Honey Creek. He was a resident of Burlington for 57 years.

Jim owned and operated Steffens Insurance of Waterford. He enjoyed hunting duck, goose, deer and grouse. He enjoyed playing baseball, softball and bowling, and was inducted into the Land O’ Lakes Players Hall of Fame. He also loved attending his children and grandchildren’s sporting events and never missed a game.

Jim is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Thomas Steffens of Burlington, Dan (Michelle) Steffens of Rochester, James (Karen) Steffens of Waterford, Michael (Colleen) Steffens of Town of Norway, Kerry (Bill) Cates of Lake Geneva and Joseph (Danielle) Steffens of Phelps; ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church of Burlington.

Private Services for Jim will be held at later date.

