Jane Marie Johnson, 73, of Greenfield, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

Jane was born in Burlington on Oct. 30, 1947, to Norman and Mildred (nee Jacobs) Johnson. She grew up on the family farm in Waterford and was a graduate of Waterford Union High School. She obtained her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting at Marian College.

Jane worked as an accountant for Milwaukee County for over 25 years. She was a member of Mt. Hope Lutheran Church in West Allis where she helped with church clothing drives. She enjoyed travel, theatre, and the arts. Her family was her greatest joy and she enjoyed spending time with her three great-nephews, Jayce, Caden and Liam.

Jane is survived by sisters and brother, Dave Johnson, Sally (Bob) Hagemann, and Julie Johnson; nieces and nephew, Abigail, Megan, Katie, and Kevin (fiancé Sierra) Hagemann, Callia and Laina Johnson; great-nephews, Jayce Hagemann, Caden and Liam Johnson; loving aunts and cousins, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Mildred Johnson.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 from 1 until 3 p.m. at Cotton Exchange Banquet Hall, 345 Hickory Hollow Rd, Waterford. Services will begin at 3 p.m. with a private inurnment at Norway Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to either Mt. Hope Lutheran Church or The American Cancer Society.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.