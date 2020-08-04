Janet M. Arnold, 66, of Big Bend, passed away at Waukesha Memorial Hospital on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 with loving family at her side.

Janet was born in Hayward to Leonard and Lorraine (nee Payne) Schmidt. She attended Caldwell graded school and graduated from Waterford Union High School. On June 28, 1991 she married Richard W. “Dick” Arnold in Waukesha. In her younger days, she worked in the ski lodge and golf course at Alpine Valley in East Troy. She later was involved in automotive sales. In her spare time, she enjoyed baseball, horseback riding, gardening, watching CNN and spending special time with grandkids. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Janet is survived by loving husband Dick; children, Clifford Radmer, Michael (Jennie) Radmer and Jessie (Ben) McCue; grandchildren Amber, Skylar and Sean; siblings, Carol (Richard “Dick”) Casper, Lenny Schmidt, John (Jennifer) Schmidt, and Robert Schmidt and Alan Scicenski; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be at Mealy Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. 1 p.m. Prayer Service will be followed by burial at St. Thomas Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Mukwonago Athletic Association.

