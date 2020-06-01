Jay C. Hoppe, 52, of Waterford, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, May 23, 2020 due to unforeseen health issues.

Jay was born in Burlington on Sept. 14, 1967, to LaVerne and Joyce (nee Smith) Hoppe. In Sept. 1994, Jay married Nancy Kester and was blessed with the birth of his only child AJ the following September. Jay was a self-employed truck driver (Hoppe Trucking) and hauled steel exclusively for Steel Warehouse of Milwaukee.

Jay enjoyed a variety of activities over the course of his life including, boating, jet skiing, hunting, shooting, and working on vehicles or his property. He enjoyed and was known for spending most of his time with family and friends, of which he carried a sincere dedication. He always committed himself to attend all functions he was invited to by everyone. He would always be the first person to offer anyone any type of help they needed. If you needed him, he was there. He was very well known in the community and one could not go anywhere with him without running into someone he knew that required a stop for conversation with a smile.

Jay is survived by his son AJ; ex-wife Nancy; sisters, Mary Jo (Ron) Friedrich, and Julie (Fernando) Ventura; brothers, James (Diane) Hoppe, Jeff (Dawn) Hoppe, and Jason (Christina) Hoppe; nieces and nephews, Jeremy (Mande) Shecterle, Jon (Kristal) Hoppe, Josh (Susie) Hoppe, Jaren and Jaden Hoppe, Nick (Steph) Northup, and Samantha (Jonathan) Aegerter; cousins, other relatives, and countless friends.

Jay was preceded in death by his parents, brother John, and brother-in-law Augie Potter.

A celebration of life will be held at Kelly’s Bleachers II in Wind Lake on Saturday, June 13 from 2 to 5 p.m. Private family services have been held. In lieu of flowers and to honor his brother Jeff’s service to our country, memorials are suggested to any American Legion Post or VFW Post in your local area.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.