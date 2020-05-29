Jean M. Canfield, 88, of Burlington, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Oak Ridge Care Center.

Jean was born Jan. 18, 1932 to Robert and Zelma (nee Franklin) Rosengrant in Scranton, Pa. Following her mother’s death, two months after she was born, she was raised by her grandparents Hector and Ada Franklin in Binghamton, N.Y. where she graduated from high school. On Dec. 9, 1961 she was united in marriage to Edward Coe Canfield in Springfield, Tenn. Following their marriage, they lived in various places including, New York, Indiana, Colorado, and in 1996 settled in Wisconsin. Jean worked as a nurse’s aide at St. Catherine’s Hospital. She was a member of Westosha Lakes Church.

Jean enjoyed playing Bunk-o, roller skating, needle point and crocheting. She loved to travel with her husband Edward and her dog Cody.

Jean is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Edward: children, Roger Shautt, Denise (Cameron) Whitehead, Thomas M. (Jeannette) Oconnor, Edward (Diane) Canfield and Mark (Kay) Canfield; six grandchildren, Eric Carlson, Dawn (Ken) Carlson, Heather (Matt) Brant, Chad (Aileen), Dustin (Victoria) Canfield and Cherie (Brian) Kendl; and ten great-grandchildren, Natalie Heelein, Byron and Logan Schmaling, Alexis, Kaitlyn, McKenzie and Madison Sullivan, Jameson, and Tatumn and Marcus Canfield. She was preceded in death by her mother and grandparents Ada and Hector Franklin.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 5 at 12:30 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Relatives and friends can visit with the family at the funeral home on Friday, June 5 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service.

