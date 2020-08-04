John A. Kaul. 78, of Waterford, died on July 28, 2020.

John is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Nancy M. (Schmidt) Kaul; his loving children Mark, Matthew (Cindy) and Michael (Jennifer) Kaul; grandchildren and the joy of his life, Alyssa, Luke, Austin and Abigail Kaul and Neisha Miller; and dear brothers James, Richard and Steve (Michelle) Kaul.

John was preceded in death by his parents John E. and Anita Kaul; brother Daniel; in-laws Eugene and Irene Schmidt; granddaughter Ashley Kaul and grandson Tyler Brott.

Private service will be held with family.

A celebration of John’s life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 from noon to 4 p.m. at Kelly’s Bleachers in Wind Lake.