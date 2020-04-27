John Harold Bent, 83, journeyed home to heaven on April 21, 2020 after a valiant fight with prostate cancer.

If you asked a hundred people who John Harold Bent was, they’d give you a hundred different answers. You would first get the usual answers: a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great and even great-great grandfather, an uncle, cousin, co-worker and friend. But you would also hear answers like, the guy I took my bike to for repair, the man who could fix nearly anything, the guy who was often seen camping, or roller skating and riding bikes with his kids in the alley near their home, the appliance repairman, or the maintenance supervisor. If you asked his children or grandchildren, they would all say he was their hero.

And it is not surprising at all. Not only his children, but many other family and friends considered John a hero. He would do anything for anyone. He would be the first one to offer advice or help; and he definitely would be the first to offer a place at the table, or the shirt off of his back.

John was born on May 17, 1936 to Harold and Norma (Baerwald) Bent. He was the eldest of five children. His early life was spent in Green Bay, Milwaukee and Burlington. He graduated from Burlington High School in 1954. He married Mary Lucille (Nelson) Bent on Jan. 22, 1955, at St. Joseph’s Church, in Lyons.

John spent the majority of his working years in Burlington, as they raised their seven children. He worked for Nestles Chocolate in Burlington as maintenance supervisor. After retirement in 1998, he and his wife Mary moved to Florida; where they spent their days living in North Port

John was the owner/operator of Bent’s Bike Shop in Burlington for many years. He was a member of St. Charles Church in Burlington, and San Padro Church in North Port, Fla.

John is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Mary (Nelson) Bent; his children, Karol Bent of Fla., Rosemary (Warren) Winkler of Fla., Robert (Jodi) Bent of Fla., Linda (Henry) Ziobro of Wis., Susan (Reynaldo) Reynoso of Wis., Rita (John) Michelin of Wis. and Paul (Jo) Bent of Wis.; 19 grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren, 12 step-great grandchildren; and five step-great great grandchildren. He is further survived by his siblings, Ruth (Gary) Pearson of Ill. and James (Shelly) Bent of Wis. and many nieces and nephews.

John is preceded in death by his parents Norma and Harold Bent, his sister Diane (Bent) Mosley and his brother, David Bent.

Memorial services will take place at a later date. It is John and Mary’s wishes to have a joint memorial service after they have both gone home to be with the Lord.

A special thank you to Tidwell Hospice Home in Florida for all the tender care they gave John and his family.

Memorials can be made to Tidwell Hospice Care and Prostate Cancer research.