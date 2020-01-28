John M. Jankowsky, 78, of Rochester, passed away at Aurora Hospital of Burlington on Jan. 25, 2020.

John was born in Chicago on Oct. 6, 1941, to Ralph and Martha (nee Steinberg) Jankowsky Sr. He was a graduate of Badger High School in Lake Geneva. John made his living as a farmer for a few years and in 1971 he began working for Packaging Corp. in Burlington where he had retired. He was a proud member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Waterford where he oversaw the offerings for over 53 years and also ushered until recently. He enjoyed stamp collecting and painting.

John is survived by his brother, Ralph Jankowsky Jr.; niece, Jane Olinger; nephew Don (Maureen) Crisman; great-nieces, Michelle (Matt) Sternkopf, and Lisa (Gawain) Garreau; and great-great nieces and nephew, Izzy, Clara and Miles.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Robert (Judy) Jankowsky and sister, Judy (George) Schmidter.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 145 South Sixth Street, Waterford with services beginning at 11 a.m. Burial in German Settlement Cemetery in Spring Prairie will follow services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.

John’s family wishes to thank the nurses and doctors at Aurora Hospital of Burlington and Aurora Hospice of Burlington for the loving care of John.

