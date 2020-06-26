JoLaine Sass, 76, completed her earthly journey on 19 June 2020 at home after a long battle with Alzheimer’s and in recent years combined with cancer.

She was welcomed into this world on 7 June 1944 in Champaign, Ill. by her father and mother Fred and Eleanor (Frerichs) Lubben. She often referenced her birthday to D-Day (6 June 44).

Jo grew up on the family farm in Ludlow, Ill. She graduated from high school in Paxton, Ill., West Suburban College of Nursing in Oak Park, Ill. as an RN, and earned a BSN at Concordia University Wisconsin. She was employed at West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park for three years until her marriage and moving to Wisconsin where she then became the school nurse at Northwestern Military Academy in Lake Geneva.

When the academy closed, she utilized her skills as a nurse at Lakeland Hospital in Elkhorn in the intensive care unit. She followed that up by becoming an office nurse for doctors in Lake Geneva and later a private office nurse for one of those doctors in Elkhorn. Then, another school nursing opportunity became available to her and she accepted the job with the Walworth County Handicapped Children’s Education Board as school nurse for Lakeland School in Elkhorn for many years until her retirement.

On 15 June 1968 she was united in marriage to Wilbert Sass at her hometown church, American Lutheran Church in Rantoul, Ill. The newlyweds enjoyed a National Education Association tour honeymoon of eight countries in Europe. Traveling was enjoyed by the couple as they returned to Germany two more times and visited all 50 states except Alaska, with Florida and Washington being at the top of the list. Jo’s favorite trip was to Mt Rainier in Washington State. During their travels they frequently were able to take advantage of military lodging due to Wilbert being an Army retiree. She was an active member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with School in Delavan serving as recording secretary for Voter’s Assembly Meetings for a period of time.

Jo’s life as a nurse was very descriptive of the profession; providing tender loving care to others, not only while on the job, but in everyday life to all she came in contact with. In addition to her hospital and school nurse professional jobs, she found time to go on a medical mission to Honduras, three different summer trips to Canada as a team member with Lutheran Indian Ministries and a second medical mission to Central America, that time to Haiti.

She will be dearly missed by all, especially the person closest to her, her husband of 52 years, Wilbert.

JoLaine is survived by her husband Wilbert, sister Beverly Sepp of Severna Park MD., brother Rodger Lubben of St Louis, MO, sister-in-law Arlene Mundth of Reedsburg, sister-in-law Mildred (Gray) Pererson of Burlington, aunt Clarine (Frerichs) Saathoff of Mahomet, Ill. aunt Anneta Frerichs of Royal, Ill., and uncle Elvin Huls of Ogden Ill. and many, many dear nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles on both sides of the family.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father Eleanor and Fred Lubben, sister Irene Frye, brother-in-law Gene Sepp, sister-in-law Dee Lubben, mother-in-law and father-in-law Sarah (Westerman) and William Sass, brother-in-law Raymond Mundth, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Arnold and Arlene Sass.

Services were held at Our Redeemer Lutheran with School in Delavan, with The Reverend Robert P. Rickman officiating. A Christian graveside committal service took place at American Lutheran Church/Eden Park Cemetery in Rantoul, Ill. with The Reverend Matt Bahnfleth officiating.

A celebration of life for JoLaine may be held at the one-year anniversary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials, if desired, may be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with School (scholarship fund) in Delavan or the charity of your choice.

Special thanks to the Hospice Care Team of Aurora at Home for the tender loving care they provided for Jo during her greatest time of need.

Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services assisted the Family. For online condolences visit maxsass.com.