Joyce C. Stoehr, 92, of Burlington, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at Pine Brook Pointe.

Joyce was born in Burlington on Sept. 3, 1927, to Wenzel and Maime Tauscher. She graduated from St. Mary Schools and was a lifetime resident of Burlington. On May 17, 1947, she was united in marriage to LeRoy ”Roy” Stoehr.

Joyce worked as a lab technician for Northern Engineering. She was a member of St. Mary Church and the VFW Auxillary. She volunteered at Mt. Carmel, the Burlington Hospital gift shop and St. Mary Grade School hot lunch program. She enjoyed playing cards and belonged to ladies’ poker club and bridge club. She loved to ballroom dance and did so as often as twice a week in Milwaukee with Roy.

Joyce is survived by her husband of 72 years, Roy; children, William (Mary Kay) Stoehr, Debra (Denny) Dean, Daniel (Kasey) Stoehr and Linda (Bob) Menzia; grandchildren, Gregory Stoehr, Kelly and DJ Dean, Sarah Josing, Kevin Spitzer, Adam and Jack Ketterhagen and Grace Menzia; and great-grandchildren, Jordan and Brett Josing and Lydia Spitzer.

She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Julie (John) Spitzer.

The family would like to thank the staff at Pine Brook Pointe and Aurora at Home Hospice for their care and concern during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Central High School.

A funeral service for Joyce will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at Noon at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Tuesday, Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Joyce will be laid to rest St. Mary Cemetery follow the service.

