Joyce L. Terpstra, 80, of Union Grove, passed away peacefully at her residence on Feb. 15, 2020.

Joyce was born in Ottawa, Ill. on Jan. 31, 1940 to Wilbur and Virginia (nee Eichelberger) Jacobson. She attended Jefferson Grade School and Ottawa Township High School and graduated in 1958.

Joyce worked for a total of 35 years at several jobs in banking and as a manager of rental property in Denver, Colo. and Miami, Fla. She retired from Sun Trust Bank as a bank teller in March 1994. On April 4, 1994, she married Wayne LeRoy Terpstra in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Joyce made a home in Miramar, Fla. and moved to Union Grove in October 1999.

Joyce was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She served as Worthy Matron in Union Grove from 2010 to 2011 and in Burlington from 2012 to 2013. She was also part of other organizations, including the Ladies Auxiliary to the Tripoli Shrine and the Daughters of the Nile.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Wayne; son, Douglas William (Laura) Fuchs of Wessington, S.D.; ten grandchildren, two great-granddaughters, one great-grandson; brother, Wayne Jacobson; sisters-in-law, Dee Jacobson of Hampshire, Ill., Bette DeRohan of Wallington, Conn. and Kathy Nelson of Chetek; brothers-in-law, Robert Terpstra of Union Grove and William DeRohan of Wallington, Conn.; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia in 1946; her father, Wilbur in 1996; and an infant grandson in 1980.

A memorial gathering will be held on March 1, 2020 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Washburn Lodge #145, 8102 199th Avenue, Bristol. Inurnment will be at Grand Rapids Cemetery, located on N. 22nd Road, Grand Rapids, Ill. on April 4, 2020 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Union Grove Area Food Bank, Inc.

Miller-Reesman Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.miller-reesman.com.