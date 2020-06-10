Judith A. Dobson, 81, of Spring Prairie, passed away peacefully June 7, 2020, at her home. She was born in Honey Creek on Oct. 4, 1938, to the late Ronald and Gladys (nee Willhide) Johnson.

Her early life was spent in Honey Creek, graduating from Burlington High School.

On Oct. 28,1956 at Honey Creek Baptist Church, she was united in marriage to Donald Hefty. He preceded her in death on Sept. 15, 1966.

On April 6, 1968 she was united in marriage to Richard Dobson at Cross Lutheran Church, Burlington. Following marriage, they made Burlington their home. She was a Burlington resident for 52 years.

Judith was a homemaker and after-school program teacher for Plymouth Daycare. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lake Geneva and the Order of Eastern Star Chapter 153.

She devoted her life to caring for her family. Every life she touched was blessed through her sharing of a meal or bakery treat, a hug, smile and listening ear. Her faith gave her strength and love that she always shared with her family and friends.

Judith is survived by her husband; children, Todd (Debbie) Hefty, Julie (Eric) Kreuscher and Thomas (Pam) Hefty; grandchildren, Donald (Niki) Hefty, Emily (Joel) Daniels, Aaron (Samantha Landry-fiance), Maegan and Jacob Kreuscher, Rachel (Jason) Richmond and Jesse (Katie) Hefty; great-grandchildren, Henley and Walter Hefty, Mara Daniels and Evan and Abbey Richmond; siblings, Donna (Robert) Mather, James Johnson and Marilyn (Dan Tutsch) Tucker; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

She was further preceded in death by her father-in-law, Walter Dobson; mother-in-law, Gertrude Dobson; sister-in-law, Betty Johnson; and brother-in-law, Joe Tucker.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to the family to be given to a charity at a later date.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington, is assisting the family.