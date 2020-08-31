Julius C. “Bush” Boerschinger, 83, passed away on Aug. 11, 2020 at Memorial Hospital of Burlington after a valiant fight against Mesothelioma Lung Cancer.

Bush was born on Aug. 9, 1937, in Green Bay, to Ella and Julius “Jule” Boerschinger. He spent his childhood in Coleman and graduated from Coleman High School in 1955 as one of the top students in his class.

Bush left the northwoods and moved to Milwaukee in 1957 to pursue a career in banking. After determining that banking was not for him, he began a long career with Sears, Roebuck and Company. He worked for Sears at the Forest Home store in Milwaukee, Cudahy, and Brookfield throughout his 32 years with the company. He relished his time winning games of Sheepshead in the break room, and built many lifelong friendships with fellow employees and customers. He retired in 1997.

When he moved to Milwaukee in 1957, Bush met Micki Erickson, the love of his life. They were united in marriage in on Oct. 22, 1960, and began their married life living in South Milwaukee. This fall would have marked their 60th wedding anniversary.

In 1989, Bush and Micki fulfilled their dream of moving onto Lake Tichigan, his favorite lake to fish. Bush’s top priorities in life were faith, family and fishing. On every day off, he could be found on a local lake, usually with his best friend George by his side and a Pabst Blue Ribbon in his boat. He also enjoyed bird watching and became a celebrity in the ornithology community when a Great Northern Tit took up residence in his yard.

Bush always made his family a priority. He was a wonderful husband and father.

In addition to his loving wife Micki, Bush is survived by two children, Michael (Lisa) Boerschinger of Waukesha and Diane Galow Hertel (Chuck Hertel) of Oshkosh; grandchildren, Mark and Rachel Boerschinger; sister Mary Ann (Stan) Fredericks; and his in laws, Bernadine (Wendell) Johnson, Jean Brammer, and Allen (Mary) Erickson. Bush was preceded in death by his parents and a younger brother, Peter Boerschinger.

The family would like to thank the cancer team at Aurora Summit in Oconomowoc, especially Dr. Rodrigues, for their compassionate care. Also, special thanks to Aurora At Home Hospice and the caring staff at Burlington Memorial Hospital. Your patience, dedication, and commitment helped Bush and his family throughout his cancer fight.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Julius C. Boerschinger to the American Cancer Society.

To honor Bush, cast a line on your favorite lake and always be a responsible sportsman.