Kathleen M. Gagnon, 73, of Honey Lake, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa.

Kathleen was born in Waukesha on Sept. 20, 1946, to Frederick and Mildred (nee Serres) Schumacher. On Oct. 9, 1982 she was united in marriage to Robert Gagnon. Following marriage, they resided in Honey Lake.

Kathleen is survived by her husband, Robert; son, Mike (Julie) Schroeder; grandchildren, Melissa (Zach) White, Jake Jensen, Rebecca Jensen, Joe Schroeder and Rachael Schroeder; three great-grandchildren; and sister, Rose Marcom. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Kim Beck.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Zilber Family Hospice for their care and compassion during this time.

Per Kathy’s request, no services will be held.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.