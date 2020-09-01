Kelly Jo Ellertson, 48, of Burlington, passed away at home on Aug. 26, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.

Kelly was born on Nov. 9, 1971 to Robert A. Stout and Dorie L. (nee Merry) Shoemaker. She attended school in the Elkhorn and Delavan-Darien districts.

Kelly was known first and foremost for her love of family. Her love of animals was evidenced by the menagerie that came and went throughout her life.

Kelly married Harold (Squeak) Ellertson on Dec. 11, 1992 in Palmyra, and later moved to Burlington. Together they had four children. Kelly loved to travel and her most favorite places were Nashville, Tennessee, and Arizona. She worked as a hostess at the Lucky Star Restaurant in Burlington.

Kelly is survived by her husband Harold; children, Eric (Alyssa) of Appleton, Cody (Hannah) of Lake Geneva, Rebecca (Stephen) of Jefferson, and Travis (Lily) of Burlington; very special grand-daughter, Macie Rose Ellertson of Appleton; her mother, Dorie L. Shoemaker; brother, Brian Stout; sister, Lori (Robert) Jeters, of Delavan; step-sister, Mary Rossmiller of Whitewater; special friend and neighbor, Mary Reschke of Burlington; and other relatives and many friends.

Kelly was preceded in death by her father Robert A. Stout, special stepdad, Allan A. Shoemaker and maternal and paternal grandparents.

A Memorial Gathering with family and friends will be held on Sunday, Sept. 20 at Cotton Exchange Banquet Hall, 345 Hickory Hollow Road in Waterford from 3 to 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials made to Lakeland Animal Shelter in memory of Kelly would be greatly appreciated.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.