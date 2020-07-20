Lance J. Duesing, 73, of Burlington, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Lance was born March 14, 1947 to Jerry and Betty (nee Dodge) Duesing in Medford. His early life was spent in Medford, where he graduated from Medford High School. On Oct. 11, 1969 he was united in marriage to Mary Werlein in West Allis. Following their marriage, they resided in Milwaukee County moving to Burlington in March of this year. Lance was an avid sports fan. He loved watching and playing baseball and was a huge Green Bay Packer Fan. He enjoyed going on casino trips with his wife Mary and their good friends Jim and Pat Ninko. Lance was employed with Pabst Brewery for 28 years. Prior to the plant’s closing, he purchased his first semi. He drove until January 2020. His CB handle was “Coach”, and was dispatched by Jack Gray Transport. More than anything in the world, he loved his children and grandchildren and treasured the time he spent with them.

Lance touched the lives of many people and those who knew him have said, “He always put a smile on my face” and “He was always interested in what was going on with me.” Most people describe him as “The nicest guy I have ever met.” These comments are a reflection of who he was – a man that was gracious, humble, unselfish and kind.

Lance is survived by Mary, his loving wife of 50 years; his children, Chris (Lisa) Duesing and Danni (Steve) Geyer; grandchildren, Tyler and Emily Duesing; his siblings, Nancy (Joe) Wojcik, Rick (Bev) Duesing, Jim (Lynn) Duesing, Sherry Slocum and Sheila (Phil Lewandowski) Hoffman; and other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Heidi and his brother-in-law Jim Slocum.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Aurora Health Care, Aurora Hospice, St. Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee, and Assisting Hands Home Care.

A celebration of Lance’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.