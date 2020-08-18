Larry Edward Frank, 80, of rural Hillsboro, died suddenly at home on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. He was born on March 12, 1940, in Reedsburg, to Earl and Emma (Johnson) Frank. He married Shirley J. Spencer on Oct. 17, 1959. Larry worked for American Motors for many years before they retired to Yuba in 1990. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and woodcutting.

Larry is survived by two sons, Michael (Tammy Martin) Frank and Stephen (Doreen Wacker) Frank all of Alaska; five grandchildren, Heather (Jimmy) Olson, Kayla (Brad) Tanner, Gabby (Justin) Sage, Stephen Frank Jr. and Spencer Frank; nine great grandkids; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Louise Nachtigal, Velma Jean (John) Goerlitz, Janie Spencer, James (Barbara) Spencer, Robert Spencer, Ruth Ann (Warren) Mick, Marilyn (Steve) Pinkham, Sue (James) Huffman, Kathy Spencer, and Karen Spencer; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley; brother, Cullen Frank; his parent-in-laws, James and Rena Spencer; brother-in-law, Carl Nachtigal; sister-in-law, Marie Spencer; and a great nephew, T.J. Persinger.

Per Larry’s wishes there will be no formal funeral services held. In lieu of flowers memorials can be given to Walk with G.R.A.C.E.

The Clary Memorial Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Well-wishers may visit www.clarymemorialfuneralhome.com.