Laurence “Larry” J. Cramer, 69, of Burlington, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at his home.

Larry was born in Burlington on Feb. 16, 1951, to Joseph and Gladys (nee Hefty) Cramer. He grew up on an area dairy farm and graduated from Burlington High School, Class of 1969. On May 22, 1976 at St. Charles Catholic Church, he was united in marriage to Lois Uhen. He was a lifetime resident of Burlington.

Larry worked as an auto body repair specialist for over 50 years. He was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church where he served as an usher. He also enjoyed tinkering in his garage and spending time with his grandchildren.

Larry is survived by his wife, Lois; children, Angela (Jason) Hansen, Brian (Crystal) Cramer and Laura (Adam) Brulz; grandchildren, Coi, Ty and Alina Hansen, Bryce, Evan and Alex Cramer, and Theodore and Penelope Brulz; siblings, Joseph (Donna) Cramer, Joanne Cramer, Kathy (Mark) Fields, Jennifer (Randy) Bero, Teresa (John) McDonald, Nick Cramer and Andy Cramer; sister-in-laws, Kay Uhen and Louann Hartmann; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Suzanne Kalson, David Cramer and Daniel Cramer.

The family would like to thank Dr. Webber, Aurora Radiation in Kenosha and Aurora At Home for their care and compassion during this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

Per Larry’s request, services will be private.

