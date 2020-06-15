LaVon M. Kerkman, 82, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Arbor View Court in Wisconsin Rapids.

LaVon was born on Nov. 8, 1937 in Verndale, Minn. to Melvin and Margaret (Kicker) Warden. In 1959, LaVon married David A. Kerkman in Boston. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past year. LaVon was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

In 1997, LaVon retired from Sta-Rite industries after 32 years of dedicated service. After retirement, she and Dave moved from Burlington to Three Lakes to live on the water and enjoy their hobby of fishing.

LaVon is survived by her husband, David Kerkman Sr. of Three Lakes; daughters Beverly (Glenn) Andersen Hartford, Theresa (Jerry) Andersen of Racine and Patricia (William) Dallaire Hudson, Fla.; son David Jr. (Diane) Kerkman of Wisconsin Rapids; grandchildren, Jason Baumiester, Jennifer Matrise, Jacob Andersen, Nick Andersen, Michael Andersen, Katelin Kerkman, Kayla Kerkman, Lisa Dallaire and ten great grandchildren.

LaVon was involved in many volunteer functions during her lifetime, she was a parent advisor in the 4-H, in the Town of Burlington Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary Post 431 and a variety of food drives. She also loved to crochet, needlepoint and visit local casinos.

Services will be held at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home on Friday, June 19, 2020 with visitation from 1 until 3 p.m. and service at 3 p.m.

The family would like to thank Arbor View Court Memory Care and Heartland Hospice for their care and support. The family would also request any donations be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association in her name.

