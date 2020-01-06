Lawrence “Larry” G. Anderson, 72, passed away on Dec. 7, 2019 in Wood Dale, Ill. He was born on Feb. 26, 1947 in Chicago to Lawrence P. and Charlotte Anderson, where he lived prior to moving to Wood Dale.

Larry is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Margaret “Peggy” (nee Vos) Schock Ramsey Anderson; his nephew, Mark Zabel; brother-in-law, Charles R. (Linda) Vos; cousin, James G. (Beverly) Atton and several nieces, nephews and cousins.​

​ A Memorial Visitation was held on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at The Oaks Funeral Home in Itasca, Ill. Well-wishers may visit www.oaksfh.com.