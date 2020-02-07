Lawrence R. Heinz, 76, of Burlington, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington.

Lawrence was born in Milwaukee on April 1, 1943 to Raymond and Alice (nee Westervelt) Heinz. He spent his early years in Milwaukee, where he graduated from Riverside High School. He served in the U.S. Army stateside during the Vietnam era. On April 17, 1971 at St. Charles Catholic Church, he was united in marriage to Janet Kayser. They continued to reside in Milwaukee until moving to Burlington in 2011.

Lawrence worked as a machinist for Tower Automotive and was a member of Cross Lutheran Church in Burlington. In his younger years, he enjoyed model trains and exercising. In recent years, he loved doing puzzles and reading.

Lawrence is survived by his wife, Janet; children, Christine (Curtis) Parker, David Heinz and Joseph Heinz; grandchildren, Xavier, Jonathon, Elizabeth, Steven and Benjamin Parker, and Seth, Skyler, Carson, Michael and Charlotte Heinz; nephew and niece Tim (Rebecca) and Terry Kloss; along with many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Richard Heinz, Carolyn Heinz and Geraldine “Gerry” Kloss.

The family would like to thank the staff at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington and the hospice staff at Aurora at Home for their care and compassion during this time.

A social gathering in honor of Lawrence will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 from 2:30 until 4:30 p.m. at the Boardwalk Apartments. A private burial will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family.