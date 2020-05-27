Lee R. Peterson, 89, of Burlington, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center.

Lee was born in Springfield on April 13, 1931, to Roland and Vivienne (nee Corcoran) Peterson. He graduated from UW-Whitewater with a teaching degree and later served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War. He worked for brief time as an elementary school teacher. He later went on to work with McDonald’s Corporation for 32 year.

Lee is survived by his wife, Carolyn; children, Scott, LeighAnn, Jeff, Cheryl, Gerianne, Marcia, Lee Jr., Roseanne and Christine; grandchildren, Jordan, Lauren, Jerod, Derek, Ryan, Sean, Shane, Lauren, Leah, Stacey, and Vanessa; four great-grandchildren; and siblings, Kurt (Phyllis) Peterson and Clark (Kim) Peterson. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to thank Dr. Rein and Dr. Welka for their care and compassion during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Relatives and friends may visit with the family at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 5 until 7 p.m. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church followed by a private burial at Springfield Union Cemetery.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.