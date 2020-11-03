Leonard E. Lewins, 88, of Waterford, passed away on Oct. 25, 2020 at the Veterans Home in Union Grove

Leonard was born Sept. 10, 1932 in Green Bay to Henry and Irene (nee Heraly) Lewins. He was one of eleven children. Following school, he spent four years in the U.S. Air Force in California and Guam. On June 26, 1957 he married Beverly Cardinal in Green Bay. They moved to Cudahy where he began a new job at Delco Electronics as an electrical technician and worked there for 15 years.

Leonard was a man of many talents. He tackled a big career change, developing subdivisions, building homes, and buying and selling real estate. Hunting was at the top of Leonard’s list of many interests. His hunting trips took him throughout Wisconsin as well as Michigan, Colorado, Wyoming, Alaska, and Africa. He also enjoyed riding his Harley and driving his Corvette, playing horseshoes and fishing in his pond or at his cabin up north. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

Leonard is survived by longtime companion, Karmen Kautz and her sons and hunting companions, Jeff and Greg Shertz; Leonard’s children, Robert Lewins of Union Grove, Robin (David) Huening of Rochester, Diane (Rick Badisch) Grochowski of Waukesha and Linda (Tim) Culp of Waterford; grandchildren, Sarah (Bob) Wright, Chris Huening, Angie (Mike) LaConte, Heather Lewins, Kelsey Lewins, and Carli Fell; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Leola Baenen and Laverne (Jerry) Williquetter; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his former wife Beverly Lewins-Vlcek; brothers, Lester, Irvin, Leleand, Leroy, Larry and Vernon Lewins; sisters, Lorraine and Loretta; along with brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

A special thank you to all the nurses and staff at Veterans Home along with Aurora Hospice who cared for him in his last days.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.