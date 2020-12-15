Leroy B. Dyson, 92, of Antigo, died Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2020 at Evergreen Terrace Assisted Living.

Leroy was born Sept. 10, 1928 in Burlington to Otis and Mary (Miller) Dyson. He graduated from Burlington High School and completed the University of Wisconsin-Madison farming short course.

On Feb. 28, 1953, Leroy was united in marriage to Dorothy Mae Fritsch at First Baptist Church in Antigo. She preceded him in death on Nov. 11, 2012.

Leroy dairy farmed in the Town of Wheatland in Kenosha County for 47 years. He enjoyed being a 4-H leader, served as a Wisconsin representative and presenter at National 4-H Conventions as a member of the Wheatland Willing Workers 4-H Club. Together with his wife they later founded the Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club in Kenosha County. He was also a member of the Wisconsin Holstein Association.

Upon retirement he and Dorothy made their home outside of Antigo.

Leroy is survived by his daughter, Mary (Charles) Ghilani, and two sons, John (Lisa) Dyson and Alan Dyson. In addition to his wife and parents, Leroy was preceded in death by his brother Wayne.

The family is honoring Leroy’s wishes that no public service be held. Interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Antigo.

His family wishes to thank Sarah and all the caregivers at Evergreen Terrace Assisted Living in Antigo for the incredible care given over the past few years, and the in-home services of Leroyer Hospice and the care received at Aspirus Langlade Hospital.

Services are in care of Strasser-Roller Funeral Home.