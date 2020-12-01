Lorraine A. Weidert, 95, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Indianapolis, Ind.

Lorraine was born on April 11, 1925 in Elmhurst, Ill. to Joseph and Ann Krishack. She attended Immaculate Conception grade and high schools. Her earliest jobs were working as a “soda jerk”, telephone operator, and for Chicago Metal Hose.

Lorraine has joined her husband and high school sweetheart, William (Bill) Weidert in heaven just in time for their 74th wedding anniversary. They were married on Nov 23, 1946 and moved to Burlington in 1948, where they raised 13 children. Lorraine was a loving wife and a wonderful stay at home mom for more than 30 years. Their home was always open to their many friends and to the friends of their children.

Lorraine loved music, and it always filled their home. She played the piano and loved to sing. She also sang with the local chapter of Sweet Adelines. She had a talent for drawing. The simple pictures she drew were enjoyed by her children, as were the songs she sang to them.

In her mid-fifties, Lorraine rejoined the workforce as a teller at Marine Bank in Burlington. She also found time to volunteer. At St. Charles school, she served hot lunch, sang with Bill in the church choir and was a member of other church and school committees. She was an active member in the Burlington Hospital Auxiliary, serving on fundraising committees and as a “pink lady” in the hospital. She also volunteered for the Franciscan Missions and the Burlington Historical Society.

Lorraine was one of the hardest working moms ever, but you would never know it was work to her. Her husband and family meant everything to her and were her greatest source of pride. She had a beautiful instinct for motherly love, and her management of her home and family was extraordinary. She will forever be remembered for her legendary meatloaf, potato salad, and lemon meringue pies. She will live on in the many lessons she taught her kids and grandkids in the kitchen.

In 1989, Lorraine and Bill moved into a home they designed and built in Rochester. They continued to enjoy their time together, as well as with their kids and grandkids. They loved to take trips, both long ones and short ones. They enjoyed socializing with their many friends and sang together in the choir of St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Waterford.

Lorraine was diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2007. A year after Bill passed away on May 12, 2012, Lorraine came to live with her daughter Cathy and son-in-law John near Indianapolis. In 2017, Lorraine moved into nursing care at St. Augustine Home in Indianapolis. In the three years she lived there, her kids and grandkids continued to visit her. She never lost her love of music. The songs stayed with her. Visitors, staff, and residents enjoyed her company, and she always brought a smile to their faces. She continued to receive and give love, which was always her testament of what life is all about.

Lorraine was preceded in death by Bill, her husband of 65 years; her son, Joseph; her parents, Joseph and Ann Krishack; her parents-in-law, Michael and Anna Weidert; sisters, Doris Fiene and Rita Sowka; in-laws Dolores Becker, Albin Sowka, and Carl Fiene; and nephews, Carl Jr. and Bob Fiene.

She is survived by 12 children: Sue (Bruce) Warren, Cathy (John) Louden, Mike, Tom (Mary), Mark, Mary (Jim) Rubach, Ellen (Greg) Klemm, Dan (Deb), Paul (Pat), Chris (Peggy), Jim (Linda), Karen, and daughter-in-law, Mary Jo Weidert; along with 31 grandchildren, and 33 great-grandchildren. A great-great grandchild is due to arrive in January of 2021.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Little Sisters of the Poor, St. Augustine Home in Indianapolis for their outstanding care and love for Mom.

Friends and family will be invited to a visitation and funeral for Lorraine in the coming months.

Memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor St. Augustine Home in Indianapolis, or Alzheimer’s Association.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.