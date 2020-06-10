Lorraine M. Maze, 88, of Burlington, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 of a broken heart after the passing of her loving husband, Ben, on May 10, 2020.

Lorraine was born on May 15, 1932 in Sheboygan Falls to Alyerd and Viola (nee Klein) Gosse.

In 1994, Lorraine retired from TruTest Paint in Cary, Ill. where she was supervisor of the order department. Upon retirement, she and Ben made a new home on their farm in Burlington where she loved to work in the vegetable garden, plant flowers, cook and bake, go to flea markets and entertain friends and family.

Lorraine is survived by her children, Diane (Frank) Shaw, Michael (Joyce) Haug, Steven (Susan) Maze, Michael (Lisa) Maze and John (Pammala) Maze; eleven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Dolores Sarchet; sister-in-law, Mary Gosse; and dear friend, Angie Bogard. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her brother, Orville Gosse.

The family would like to thank Compassionate Care Hospice, Home Helpers, and friends Colleen Schneider and Karleen Winkelman for their care and concern during this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to your favorite charity.

Private graveside services will be held at Richmond Township Cemetery.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.