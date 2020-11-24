Louise M. Sime, 89, of Burlington, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at her home.

Louise was born in Viroqua to Gerhard and Mable (nee Swiggum) Sherry on Jan. 27, 1931. Her early life was spent in Readstown where she attended Readstown Elementary and graduated from Readstown High School. Following graduation, she attended Decorah, Iowa Luther College for a year. On Sept. 27, 1962 she was united in marriage to John T. Sime. Following their marriage, they resided in Gays Mills until moving to Burlington in 1963.

Louise worked as loan officer for the Bank of Burlington for many years. She was a member of Cross Lutheran Church, Gospel Gatherings and the Cross-Mission Quilting group. She loved the outdoors. She enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing with her family. She also enjoyed her inside projects and was very gifted at knitting, crocheting, and quilting.

Louise is survived by her husband John; children, Ann (John) Kresken and Thomas (Janice) Sime; grandson Brandon T. Sime; sister, Margaret Larson; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerhard Sherry and Mabel Sherry; brothers, Erling (Pete) Sherry and Adrian Sherry; and sisters, Kathleen Ranallo, Lucille Erickson and Esther Aspenson.

Memorials in honor of Louise may be made to the Quilting Group at Cross Lutheran Church.

A private burial will take place at a later date.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.