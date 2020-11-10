Luke R. Vos, 46, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at Abilities Group Home.

Luke was born on Sept. 27, 1974 in Burlington to Kenneth and Diane (nee Henningfeld) Vos. His early life was spent at St. Colleta’s in Jefferson where he graduated high school. He spent the last ten years in Fort Atkinson at Abilities Group Home.

Luke enjoyed horseback riding and sports, especially the Brewers, Packers and Bucks. He also enjoyed attending sporting events. He loved music and anything he could dance to, particularly when Grandma Vos played the piano. He had a sweet tooth and his favorite sweets were cookies. He loved to go for car rides, especially when the destination included ice cream.

Luke is survived his father, Ken; brother, Ben (Amy) Vos; nieces and nephews, Grace, Emma, Owen and Noelle; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Diane Vos.

The family would like to thank Nisa Smith and the Staff at Maple Run along with the Fort Atkinson EMT’s for their care and compassion during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics of Wisconsin, St. John’s School of Maribel or Manitowoc Lutheran High School.

Services for Luke will be held Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are required at the funeral home and social distancing must be maintained.

