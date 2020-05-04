Lynn A. Cramer, 78, of Waterford, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Waterford Senior Living.

Lynn was born in Evanston, Ill. on Feb. 26, 1942 to Arthur and Olga (nee Rosland) Rechtermann. Her early life was spent in Racine, where she graduated from Washington Park High School. She attended classes at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. On Aug. 10, 1974, she was united in marriage to Thomas Cramer. Following marriage, they made Hartford their home before moving to Burlington in 1976.

Lynn worked as a production scheduler for InSinkErator for 32 years. She was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church and was a very accomplished seamstress, sewing costumes for plays at St. Charles. She loved working outside in her garden and soaking up the sun, and was a great baker, always making cookies at Christmas time. She was a lover of cats, always having them as house pets.

Lynn is survived by her husband, Thomas; children, Leslie (Scott) Edwards and Phillip (Lori) Cramer; grandchild, Hilary Smith of Syracuse, N.Y.; great grandchildren, Madison and Aiden Smith, also of Syracuse, N.Y.; sister, Laurel (Brad) Sabey-Labudda; sister-in-laws, Donna Brouillette and Margie Dugas; brother-in-laws, Michael (Wendy) Cramer, Larry Cramer, John Cramer, and David Buckau; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur (Harriett) Rechtermann and Olga (Chester) Janiak; brothers, Neil Rechtermann, Allen Rechtermann and Micheal Janiak; sister, Lee Ann Buckau; brothers-in-law, Paul Cramer, Ed Sabey Sr. and Ron Brouillette; and sister-in-law, Elaine (Bruno) Paolone.

The family would like to thank the staff at Allay Hospice and Waterford Senior Living for their care and compassion during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Charles Parish or the Alzheimer’s Association at ALZ.org.

A private burial will be held for Lynn at St. Charles Cemetery. A visitation and Mass will be held at a later date.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.