M. Norene Lois, 80, of Burlington, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at her home.

Norene was born in Burlington on June 12, 1939, to Warren and Catherine (nee Roter) David. Her early life was spent on the family farm on Ketterhagen Road in Burlington, graduating from St. Charles Grade School and Burlington High School. On April 12, 1958, she was united in marriage to Jerome Lois. They resided in Burlington after marriage, and she continued to be a life-long resident of Burlington. Jerome preceded her in death on March 6, 2018.

Norene was a member of St. Mary’s Parish since marriage, a member of Business and Professional Women, and a Burlington Memorial Hospital Auxillary volunteer for over 40 years.

Norene’s most important job and greatest joy was family; being a strong daughter and big sister on the farm; building and raising the large family with Jay that she wanted; and working hard every day to keep a close and faithful family. She enjoyed the busy, crazy days watching the kids and grandkids grow and have fun with each other. Norene was loved and showed everyone how much she loved them with cards and bone-crushing hugs. She never forgot to say ‘I Love You’ and meant it every time.

Norene is survived by her children, Steven (Katharine) Lois, Kathleen (John) Seitz, David (Andrea Deau) Lois, Joseph (Julie) Lois, Kristine (Bert) Briggs and Patrick Lois; grandchildren, Jeremy (Julie) Lois, Matthew (Caroline) Lois, Christopher (Kelli) Lois, Devon (Ariel) Seitz, Kelsey (Gordon) McGrath, Grant (Desiree) Seitz, Katy (Mark) Hale, Nicholas Lois, Daniel Lois, Abby Lois, Hannah Deau, Patrice Deau, Krystal Richmond, Kurtis Lois, Lauren Lois, Jennifer (Bryan) Czerniak, Jaclyn (Daryl) Salemi, Robert Briggs, Rachel Briggs, Chase and Reed Nitsch, and Moowan Tardtong of Thailand; great-grandchildren, Bear Lois, River Lois, John J. Seitz, Joseph Seitz, Rhett Seitz, Kyriin Richmond, Kaliya Richmond, Jacelyn Lois, Kade Richmond, Kellowyn Richmond, Tylor Schallert, Samantha Salemi, Daniel Salemi, Chloe Schallert, Dominic Salemi, Giovani Salemi, Casey Czerniak and Cydney Salemi; great-great-grandchild, Zayne Schallert; siblings, John (Judy) David, Marie (Ken) Koenen, Margie Huff, Diane (Greg) Schindler, Patrick David and Susan David; and brother and sister-in-laws, Anita Nemath, Marie (Harold) Boulden. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, parents-in-law Joe and Regina Lois, great-grandson Vincent Salemi; siblings, Judi David, Robert David, Robert Huff, Richard (Marion) Lois, Mercedes (Sylvester) Woyak, Verena (James) Schaefer, Janet (Robert) Uhen, Kenneth (Joyce) Lois and John Nemath.

The family would like to thank the community at Francis Meadows for their companionship and concern during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Burlington Catholic Schools.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Mary Immaculate Conception Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Saturday, Feb. 8 at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until noon. A private burial will take place at a later date at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Burlington.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.