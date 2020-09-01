Manuela Aguilar, 97, of Burlington, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at her home.

Manuela was born in Carrizo Springs, Texas on Oct. 10, 1922, to Angel and Casameda (nee Bustamante) Gonzales. Her early life was spent in Carrizo Springs where she attended area schools. In Crystal City, Texas, she was united in marriage to Martin Aguilar. Following marriage, they made Burlington their home. She was a Burlington resident for 53 years. Martin preceded her in death on April 22, 2009.

Manuela worked as a nurse’s aide for Burlington Memorial Hospital She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and enjoyed going to church. She also enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening, needlework and helping her family.

Manuela is survived by her children, Eliberto (Minerva) Aguilar, Louis Aguilar, Eduarda (Ken) Heck, Federico Aguilar, Luis (Georgina) Aguilar, Ramiro Aguilar, Guadalupe (Patti Koss) Aguilar, Angelita Updike and Herminia (Jim) Milan; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

The family would like to thank Dr. Schmidt and his staff, Burlington Rescue Squad and Burlington Police for their care and compassion during this time.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Manuela will be held Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home.

