Marcelino “Chino” Rivera, 73, of Rochester, passed away at home Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

Marcelino was born in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, to Genaro and Benita (nee Wong) Rivera. He spent his early life in Mexico and moved to New Mexico and Texas with his family. He later moved to Wisconsin where he met and married Pamela Ann Braun. The couple was married Aug. 21, 1971 and their beautiful daughter Stephania was born in 1974.

Marcelino worked in Burlington at the Packaging Corp for over 35 years as a machine operator and assistant. He loved to work on his cars and play a little golf. He was a lighthearted Dallas Cowboys fan, and sometimes a Minnesota Vikings fan, or any football team that could beat the Green Bay Packers! He will be sadly missed by his daughter and his loving siblings.

Marcelino is survived by daughter Stephania Rivera; sisters and brothers, Maria (Hector) Motelongo, Ambrocia (Juanita) Rivera, and Juan (Martha) Rivera; along with many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Pamela.

Memorial services for Marcelino will be held after March of 2021 in the Waterford area.

