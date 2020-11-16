Born on July 10, 1931 on the South Side of Chicago, the only child of Irish immigrants, Margaret Mary Sullivan (nee O’Sullivan) departed this world on the morning of Nov. 4, 2020.

During her 89 years among us, Margaret, better known as Maggie, touched many lives with her kindness, empathy, and humor. Charming and beautiful, she loved to converse and had a natural talent for connecting with people and making them feel valued, inspiring lifelong friendships. She excelled academically, attending Aquinas High School, Loyola University, and Rosary College (now Dominican University), graduating with a B.A. in History. She also studied voice and piano becoming an accomplished pianist and singer.

At 17, Maggie met her beloved husband Alan at a high school dance and married him seven years later at St. Laurence Church and celebrated at the South Shore Country Club. She began her career as a teacher working with exceptional children at Oakenwald School in Chicago. She also attended DePaul University, working on a M.A. in American Colonial History. However, Maggie felt her greatest accomplishment was raising her eight children, who were a source of joy and pride. With her children she raised various pets, planted flowers and a vegetable garden, canned vegetables, made jellies and conserves and was famous for her toffee squares, creative birthday cakes and holiday decorating. She loved genealogy and charting relationships and could recite family histories in great detail from memory. She knew her children well and nurtured their talents and abilities, from debate to gymnastics, to team sports, music lessons, writing, art, and more.

Alan’s engineering career took the family to Iowa, Waukegan, Ill., Burlington, and finally Wilmette, IL. After mentioning to her dentist that she needed to find a job, he hired her immediately. She managed and expanded his practice over 17 years and was loved by his patients. A devout Catholic, she taught CCD and sang in the choir for years at St. Joseph Church in Wilmette. In addition, she volunteered at Highcrest School and served as a Brownie Leader.

After retiring to Burlington with her husband in 1992, Maggie sang with the Jubilate Singers and served on the Burlington Arts Council, the Lyric Opera Society of Lake Geneva, and Questors. She and her husband also became involved in various civic and environmental activities. She was a passionate consumer of news about current events and politics. She followed sports assiduously as a devoted Green Bay Packers, White Sox, and Cubs fan, and could discuss sports with the best of them.

Her beloved Alan passed away in 1997 and in the years that followed their children married, moving to far flung places such as Washington D.C., Seattle, Salt Lake City, San Diego and Northern California. She visited her sons and daughters and her nine grandchildren, often during holidays. In 2008, a family reunion took place in County Cork, Ireland where Maggie introduced her children to their Irish relatives. Other places she traveled to included Vienna with friends, and Canada, Mexico, Croatia, Rome, Athens, and Istanbul with her family. After moving to Evanston in 2010 to be closer to family, she joined St. Mary’s Parish and later married family friend and widower John Premo there in 2013.

Maggie had a special love for the Virgin Mary, St. Anthony of Padua, and St. Jude, the patron saint of hopeless cases. She followed the precept “Never let the sun go down on your anger” her entire life.

She passed away peacefully while living at The Abington of Glenview nursing facility. Loved and admired by all who knew her, she and her generous and forgiving heart are already missed. As one of her many friends said, “Now she is with the angels.”

In lieu of flowers, send memorials to Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, 34 Washington Street, Ste. 310, Wellesley Hill, MA 02481 (https://Curealz.org) or St. Jude League (Stjudeleague@claretians.org).

Please send family condolences to sullivan-family-condolences@outlook.com.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family.