Marian E. Derksen, 98, went to be with the angels on Dec. 31, 2019.

Marian was born on March 24, 1921 to John Mack and Anna Stahl. She married Arthur Derksen and had one son, Larry (Suzi) Derksen. She was grandma to Donna (David) Heddings, Debbie (Danny) Jones and the late Darren (Dawn) Derksen. She is also survived by seven great grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren.

She was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church and member of the New Berlin, Tichigan, Wind Lake and Waterford Senior Citizens Club.

A celebration of her life will be held at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W. Janesville Rd. in Hales Corners on Jan. 11, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. Well-wishers may visit www.HartsonFuneralHome.com for further details.