Marion L. Madaus, 94, of Wheatland, passed away Nov. 7, 2020.

Marian was born in Lyons on March 1, 1926 to the late Albert and Emma (Schmidt) Bank Jr. On June 10, 1944 she was united in marriage to Willard Madaus who preceded her in death on Nov. 5, 2003. She was a lifelong resident of the area. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Slades Corners.

Marion was the quintessential farmer’s wife, cooking, baking, running for parts, while raising four kids. Over the years she has been a 4-H Leader, member of the long ago B-12 Homemakers, and St. John’s Ladies Aid. She enjoyed polka dancing, playing cards, watching the Packers and the birds outside. After retirement in 1985, they moved to Hayward area before coming back to the Wheatland area in the recent years.

Marian is survived by her four children, Marilyn (Larry) Steinke of Milton, Marcia Madaus of Burlington, Mel (Jan) Madaus of Burlington, and Marlene (Steven) Krueger of Janesville; grandchildren, John (Theresa) Steinke, Milton, Maribeth (Mark) Uhlig of West Bend, Ashley (Darrin) Baumeister of Burlington, and Ryan Madaus of Burlington; 11 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and her brother Donald (Cheryl) Bank. She was preceded in death by her brothers Lloyd Bank, Raymond Bank, Leroy Bank, Harold Bank and sisters Lois and Ethel.

Private family services will be held. Burial will be at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Slades Corners.

Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church 39506 60th St. Burlington, WI 53105.

The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home of Genoa City is assisting the family. Online condolences can be done at www.Haaselockwoodfhs.com.