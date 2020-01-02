Martha Jane Lewis, 93, of Waterford, passed away peacefully with her loving family at her side on Dec. 31, 2019 at Waterford Senior Living.

Martha was born on the Nannemann family farm in Waterford on Aug. 22, 1926, to Bernard and Josephine (nee Hinricher) Nannemann. She attended St. Thomas Aquinas Graded School of Waterford and graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Burlington. She married Gordon Eugene Lewis at St. Thomas Aquinas on Nov. 3, 1945. The couple had six children on the farm.

Martha was very active in her beloved St. Thomas Church working fish fries and was the “Queen of the dessert table” with her cherry cheesecake and held the secret turkey dressing recipe for church gatherings. She was the second oldest member of the Honey Creek Civic Club. She loved to entertain her family with food and fun on Sundays. During the summer month, much time was spent in her huge garden. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Martha is survived by children, Dave Lewis, Terry (LaVerne) Lewis, Dan (Marge) Lewis, Jim (Debbie) Lewis, and Janice (Mike) Martin; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Dorine Cannon, and by other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Gordon, infant daughter Connie, daughter-in-law Karen, along with her sisters and brothers.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, from 3 to 4:45 p.m. with Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 5 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street in Waterford. A light luncheon will be held in the church basement following Mass. Inurnment will take place at St. Charles Cemetery in Burlington at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the St. Thomas Church Food Pantry.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.