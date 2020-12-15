Marion Ione Rockwell, 92, of Whitewater and formerly of Burlington, passed away at Fairhaven Senior Services in Whitewater on Dec. 13, 2020.

Marion was born Dec. 28, 1927 in Chicago to Anthony and Ingeborg (nee Flugum) Galati. She spent her childhood and youth in Chicago and retained fond memories of life in her neighborhood of Clifton Avenue. She graduated from Waller High School on the North Side and then attended Chicago Teachers College. Later in life, after having moved to Burlington, she pursued her education further at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where she earned a Masters degree in Education.

On June 28, 1951, she was united in marriage to Reverend Trent B. Rockwell. In 1953, they made their home in West Chicago, Ill., where Marion taught in the local Elementary schools and Trent was the pastor of St. Michael’s Church, before moving to Burlington in 1963. Trent preceded her in death on June 27, 1978.

After serving many years as the head of the Plymouth United Church of Christ Day-Care center, Marion taught for fifteen years in the Burlington School District as an Elementary School Teacher, primarily in the fourth grade at Waller School. She most enjoyed her immediate and extended family, relating stories about her childhood in Chicago, learning about Mathematics, going on camping trips to the National Parks, and teaching schoolchildren.

Marion is survived by her children, David L. Rockwell (Linda), Paul V. Rockwell (Susan) and Carol J. Hevia (Modesto); her grandchildren, Allison Rockwell, Lisa Rockwell, Tim Rockwell, Katherine Worzalla, Anna Rockwell and Clara Hevia; great-grandchildren, Joshua Worzalla, James Worzalla, Lucas Worzalla, and Eloise McLay; and her brother, Michael Galati.

The immediate family will attend a private graveside service. Later in the year, when it becomes safe to convene, a memorial service for Marion will be held at Plymouth United Church of Christ.

In lieu of flowers, the Rockwell family requests that donations be made in Marion’s honor to Plymouth Children’s Center, 124 W. Washington St., Burlington, WI 53105 or to the donor’s charity of choice.

