Mark Kintop, 63, of Wind Lake, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family on Dec. 6, 2020.

Mark was born Aug. 8, 1957 to MaryAnn and Stanley Kintop. On May 7 2016, he married Lori Lynn (McGowan). His childhood home was in Milwaukee where he attended Thomas Moore High School as well as some college. He worked for many years in Napa Auto Part Stores, selling vehicle parts, in which he excelled at.

Mark was an avid Packer fan. He loved riding his Harley and really enjoyed living on Wabase Lake.

Mark is survived and dearly missed by his two children, Nicholaus Kintop and Amelia Kintop; his granddaughter Lilliana Kintop (daughter of Nick); his wife Lori Kintop; Lori’s children Daniel and Erin McGowan; step grandchildren Dominic, Audrey, Thatcher and Liora; and his mother MaryAnn.

There will not be a funeral service held. However the family will be celebrating his life at their annual family event on July 3, 2021 at which all are welcome. Details of event will be shared through social media outlets.

Memorial contributions suggested to Lori Kintop for medical bills.

