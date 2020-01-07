Marlene Jeanette Faivre, 96, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Dec. 27, 2019 at the Gardens at Ridgestone in Elkhorn.

Marlene was born to Clifford and Doris (Powell) Huntley on July 8, 1923 on the family farm near LaValle. She grew up on that farm with her parents and her aunt and uncle in a large duplex home. She and her mother spent many enjoyable days together where she learned all about cooking delicious meals, canning vegetables and, her very favorite, baking cookies, cakes, and pies. But her homemade bread and cinnamon rolls topped them all!

Marlene attended a one-room school, Pleasant View, for all eight grades where she often had to walk through rain, mud, sleet or snow in order to get there. She graduated from Reedsburg High School in 1941. After graduation she worked at the J.C. Penny store in Reedsburg until her marriage.

Marlene married Francis (Charlie) Faivre on June 20, 1942 on her parents’ farm. They then took up residence on the Faivre farm in Wigwam Valley outside of Ironton. They were happily married for 71 years until his death in 2013.

In 1945, Marlene’s moving adventures began. From the Ironton farm they moved to Lake Geneva in 1945 when her husband was hired by Bates and Rogers Construction Corp. of Chicago. For the next many years moved to numerous states throughout the Midwest and East until his retirement in 1978 when they settled in Burlington. Marlene was a part of the Grace Church family in Burlington.

Marlene is survived by her son James of Chino Valley, Ariz.; daughter Patti (Richard) Hall of Rochester; granddaughter Michelle of Hawaii; and great granddaughter Marisa of California.

Marlene’s family would like to thank Ridgestone Terrace & The Gardens at Ridgestone in Elkhorn, and Aurora at Home Hospice Care for all the wonderful and loving care given during her time of need. Throughout all of her medical issues she maintained her positive attitude, relying on the Lord to see her through each day. Her smile, love for others and her spunk will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.

A Visitation/Celebration of Marlene’s life will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Haase Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, 730 N. Wisconsin Street in Elkhorn. A Memorial Service will be held in Reedsburg at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Marlene’s name to Aurora at Home Hospice Care or the Alzheimer’s Association.