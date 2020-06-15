Mary E. Jones, 72, of Waterford, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020.

Mary was born on July 22, 1947 in Louisville, Ky. to Clifford and Catherine (nee Wilson) Briner. Her early years were spent in Louisville. She later relocated to Louisiana, and then to her home in Waterford, where she lived out her remaining years surrounded by her loved ones.

Mary will be remembered as a loving mother, partner, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and great-aunt as well as a Lung Cancer survivor.

Mary is survived by Bonnie Carpenter, who was by her side for 28 years; children, Mary (Todd) Campbell, Patricia Fell (Chris Johnson), Tamatha Jones, and Allen (Rachel) Jones, Jr.; 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; many other relatives, family, and friends.

She is preceded in death by parents; three brothers; and previous husbands, William Keown and Allen Jones, Sr.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated for relocation expenses for Mary’s youngest daughter and eldest sister.

The family would like to thank Dr. Phookan and the treatment team of physicians, as well as the Aurora Lakeland Medical Center ICU – Elkhorn staff for their care and support during her stay.

