Mary J. Lange passed away at her Eagle River home on July 12, 2020.

Mary was born March 3, 1932, to Arthur and Romani (nee Weinman) Kayser of Burlington. She was the oldest of seven children, grew up in Burlington and graduated salutatorian of her class from St. Mary’s (Catholic Central) High School in 1950.

Mary was an accomplished pianist and studied music at Mount Mary College in Milwaukee. She played the organ for St. Charles Catholic Church in Burlington, and also was an accompanist for St. Mary’s High School.

After graduation Mary moved to Milwaukee and attended the Milwaukee Business Institute. She worked as secretary to the manager for Greyhound Bus Lines, where she met Jack Lange. Later, she worked, at Quality Carriers also in Milwaukee.

Jack and Mary married in 1954 and had three children. She then worked for the family owned Burlington School Bus Service as president and manager. When her family moved to Eagle River she continued working as a bookkeeper until she retired.

Mary is survived by her daughter Jacolyn of Burlington, son Michael of Eagle River, grandson Rick of Eagle River, granddaughter Shannon of Tomahawk, grandson Nathan of Burlington, and great-granddaughter Amanda of Eagle River. She is further survived by sisters Ruth (Dwaine) Albrecht, Kathy (Richard) Weiners, and Janet Heinz, all of Burlington; brothers Rich (Christine) of Willow Springs, Ill., and Chuck (Karen) of Montgomery, Texas and many nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Art and Monie Kayser; her husband Jack in 2000, daughter Dianne in 2013, grandson Shane Peters in 1973, sister Alice Jean (Gee Gee) in 1990, son-in-law Lee Dooley in 2012 and a brother-in-law Larry Heinz of Burlington in 2020.

Mary was a kind and generous person who was greatly admired by all that knew her. She was a good Christian, (a saint in the eyes on many) a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, wife and aunt and a friend who positively touched the lives of everyone that had the privilege of knowing her. She will be greatly missed.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 24 at 2 p.m. at the Eagle River Cemetery at 2 p.m. for family and friends. There is also an online memorial for her at www.WeRemember.com where guests can share memories, stories and photos. Everyone is encouraged to participate.

In lieu of sending flowers, please make a charitable donation to the American Cancer Society or Feeding America.