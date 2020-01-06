Mary Jean McCourt, 88, of Burlington, died on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.

Mary was born on Jan. 20, 1931 in Burlington to E.J. “Abe” and Evelyn (Malcom) Alby. Her siblings included Malcom Alby, Richard Alby and Patricia (Alby) Wisdom. The entire family was active in athletics and school activities. Mary loved gymnastics, swimming, waterskiing, tennis, ice skating, bowling and golf.

Mary attended St. Charles Grade School and graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Burlington. A lover of music, she was a member of the high school choir and marching band. She played piano, saxophone, and accordion and was a baton-twirling majorette. Later, Mary attended Marquette and UW-Whitewater with an interest in education.

Arthur Leroy McCourt became her high school sweetheart, husband and the love of her life. They were married at St. Charles Church.

Mary is survived by children, Patricia (Brian) Kuehn, Thomas (Dorene) McCourt, Debra (Tim) Gorman, Daniel (Jacquelyn) McCourt, Diane (Bryon) Perona and William (Francis) McCourt; eight grandchildren, Jeremy Ranker, Jennifer Irwin, Bryce McCourt, Andrew McCourt, Sidney Pritzl, Morgan McCourt, Johnathan McCourt and Dalton McCourt and four great grandchildren, Hunter Ranker, Connor and Delaney Mary Irwin and Laina Grace McCourt.

Art was a long-time owner of Tobin Drug. Both he and Mary were actively involved in community organizations including the 4-H Club, Jaycees and Rotary. Together, they chaired St Mary’s “Night Train” and the Burlington Hospital Charity Ball. Mary served as the head of the Wisconsin Pharmacy Association Auxiliary working at Art’s side, during his term as President. She was an active volunteer as a den mother, 4-H leader and delivery driver for Meals on Wheels. She served in a variety of roles for the hospital auxiliary. Later in life, she returned to her interest in education and worked for over 10 years as a member of the Wisconsin Department of Public Education – Cooperative Education Service Agency assisting disabled children to learn and achieve.

Mary’s true love and priority were her family, encouraging all to experience life as an adventure and live it to its fullest. Together, Art, Mary and their children traveled and camped across the country exploring numerous national parks and historic destinations. She supported her children’s participation in sports and music events, attended countless baseball, football, basketball, volleyball, and rugby matches, music concerts, horse and dog shows. She was a kind, generous and welcoming person who opened her home to several Rotary Exchange students, pharmacy interns and friends. She routinely invited people she met to stop by “the lake house”. She had a special relationship with the City of Burlington Fire Department Hose Company No. 2 and invited them to hold their monthly meetings at “the lake house”.

Mary was an amazing woman, mother, grandmother, and friend. She lived a caring and loving life worthy of celebrating! She lived her dreams, she set core family values that are being carried forward, and she made her mark directly and indirectly with those she raised and all those she loved.

Memorial contributions may be made to the UW-School of Pharmacy, McCourt Family Scholarship Fund at www.pharmacy.wisc.edu or The Alzheimer Foundation at www.ALZFDN.ORG.

Services for Mary will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 from 4 until 8 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.