Mary T. Zwiebel, 98, of Burlington, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Oak Park Place.

Mary was born in Chicago on Sept. 27, 1921, to Bryan and Josephine (nee Nolan) Kennedy. Her early life was spent in the Chicago area. She was a 1947 graduate of Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Janesville and a Credentialed Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. On July 28, 1951 at St. Charles Catholic Church, she was united in marriage to Raymond F. Zwiebel. Following marriage, they made their home in Burlington. Raymond preceded her in death on Aug. 31, 1983.

Mary worked as a Registered Nurse Anesthetist for Burlington Memorial Hospital. She was a member of CRNA, AANA and Mercy Hospital Alumni Association. She was also a member of St. Charles Catholic Church and St. Ann’s Society, and volunteered on the Fall Festival Committee. She was a Girl Scout leader and after retirement, volunteered for blood pressure checks. She also traveled nationally and internationally for nursing symposiums. Mary was an avid reader and enjoyed quilting, baking and traveling. She also enjoyed shopping for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her sister Frances Borton; children, Mary Frances Zwiebel, Margaret “Peggy” Mary (Edward) McCauley and Raymond Francis (Paula) Zwiebel Jr.; grandchildren Sarah (Michael) Schwochert, Erin (Chris) Lund, Tim Zwiebel and Dr. Jenny Zwiebel; great-grandchildren, Zach Lund, Annah Lund, Logan Lund and Addison Schwochert. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, Patrick (Clara) Kennedy, Theresa (Julius) Tomasek, Josephine (Albert) Hubona and Julia (Joe) Michalek; brother-in-law, James Borton and great-grandchild Emily Schwochert.

The family would like to thank the staff of Oak Park Place, Kindred Hospice and Schuette Daniels Funeral Home for their care and compassion during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Charles Catholic Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Private family burial for Mary will take place at St. Charles Cemetery in Burlington.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family.