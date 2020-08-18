Michael “Mike” Rausch, 63, of Ballard, Wash., passed away suddenly at his home on July 26, 2020. Mike was born on April 18, 1957 in Burlington. He is survived by his two children, Taylor, 29 and Audrey, 25; his loving wife of more than 40 years, Becky; his parents, Joseph and Nancy Rausch; his five siblings, their spouses and numerous nieces and nephews.

His transcendence constituted his character. Mike was a wide-eyed Wisconsin-boy, with a heart as big as the land he grew up in. He was always a pleasure to be around with his huge laugh, abounding kindness, generous spirit, gentle demeanor, and wonderful humor that he carried for the entirety of this life. He always made an indelible impression on anyone who was lucky enough to have crossed paths with him. He was blessed to have many wonderful friends.

Mike graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point with a bachelor’s degree in 1981. Shortly thereafter, he and his life-companion, Becky, moved to the Pacific Northwest and settled in Seattle.

As a devoted husband, he was supportive, loyal and a best friend. He was a naturally dedicated father who was ever-present as a mentor and coach who taught mental fortitude and compassion with love, grace and patience. In his work, Mike was a stalwart CPA, pinnacled by a 25-year career as Controller & CFO for Alaska Ship Supply.

Mike loved to travel with his wife and family, he never let his camera out of his sight and would take advantage of capturing moments whenever he could to make sure that everyone cherished the adventures, stories and influences the world bestowed upon us. Mike and Becky had the pleasure of being members at their local community garden, The Ballard P-Patch. The camaraderie, friendships and love drew Michael to put his finest touches into growing and helping to maintain their beloved P-Patch.

Mike was always a “boy with his dog” and every morning, for many years, he and the family dog would go up to our local field and meet up with a regular group of fellow dog walkers. The friendships and bonds made all those years, early in the morning, was truly one of Mike’s great pleasures.

On this day in history, by the grace of Himself and those who live on in his name, may we all believe that his spirit, his smile, and all his love, shall remain in peace and harmony forever.

The Rausch Family has designated the ‘Save the Ballard P-Patch Campaign’ for memorial contributions. You can donate online https://www.mightycause.com/organization/Ballard-P-Patch there is a place to indicate that the donation is in honor of Mike. If you would like to make a donation by check, please make it out to GROW, and put Ballard P-Patch, Mike Rausch in the memo line. Checks can be mailed to GROW at PO Box 19748, Seattle WA 98109. Memorials are also suggested to St. Mary’s Church in Burlington.

A memorial service will be held on Aug. 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Burlington.