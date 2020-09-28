Michelle J. McCoy, 61, of Burlington, died of COVID-19 at St. Luke’s Medical Center on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.

Michelle was born on June 19, 1959, in Burlington, to John and Mary (Kotorynski) Bobis, She was united in marriage with John McCoy on April 27, 1990. She loved camping on the weekends at Bass Lake, and enjoyed spending time with her Bass Lake family. She also loved cooking and crocheting. She and John went on annual trips to Costa Rica where they made wonderful memories.

Michelle is survived by her husband, John; children, Gina (Kurt) Reinholz and Justin Flynn; grandchildren, Malaky Flynn and Jaxon Reinholz; and siblings, Ronald (Judy) Bobis and Tanya Bobis.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Denise Schultz.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Twin Lakes is assisting the family. For online condolences, visit haaselockwoodfhs.com.