Norma Jean Huckstorf, 91, passed away at home on Jan. 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Norma was born on Sept. 3, 1928 to the late Dwight and Grace (nee Sheard) Frost. She was married to the love of her life, the late Richard Huckstorf, for 69 years.

Norma will be dearly missed by her four children, Pamela (David) Muehlbauer, Gregory and the late Darlene (Kablau) Huckstorf, Richard (Lisa) Huckstorf, and Jill (John) Hoeffler; as well as her 12 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren.

A celebration of Norma’s life will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at Norway Lutheran Church, 6321 Heg Park Rd. in Wind Lake. Memorial gathering will be from 5:30 p.m. till time of memorial service at 6:30 p.m.

Services have been entrusted to Integrity Funeral Services. Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.net.